$5K reward offered for information on Columbus bank robber

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police along with the FBI are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the person responsible for a bank robbery.

The robbery happened on Aug. 16 at Wells Fargo located at 5538 Whittlesey Blvd.

During the robbery, the robber gave a teller a demand note and threatened to kill everyone in the bank.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robbery suspect left the bank and police recovered a hat and shoes worn by the robber.

The suspect is described as having a medium build between the ages of 25-35. He was wearing a black shirt, dark pants, tan hat with a logo and a black shoulder bag.

The FBI is now offering a cash reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of this individual.

If you have any information call CPD at (706) 653-3400.

