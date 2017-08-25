Alleged victim in former Harris Co. deputy trial says she was in - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Alleged victim in former Harris Co. deputy trial says she was intimidated by him

(Source: Parker Branton/WTVM) (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -  Jurors in Harris County are watching more dash cam footage in the trial of a former sheriff's deputy accused of sexual misconduct.

Thomas Pierson is accused of taking advantage of a female driver he stopped for a traffic violation.

The former officer became emotional Thursday when Sheriff Mike Jolley read a statement into the record.

It was Pierson's account of a sexual episode with the woman.

“I said to her, see what you did? She then started fumbling with my zipper and unzipped my pants. I said if you don't want this, you need to stop right now, but she continued on," read Sheriff Jolley.

Officer guidelines say any kind of sexual activity while on duty is a violation of codes and ethics.

Pierson is facing a dozen charges including aggravated sodomy, and violation of his oath of office.

