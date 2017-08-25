House of Heroes renovates home for late veteran's widow

Sports Overtime is underway this week and the ‘Game of the Week’ has been announced for week two. It’s the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School.More >>
Several families in the Chattahoochee Valley were featured during the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Takeover.More >>
Jurors in Harris County are watching more dash cam footage in the trial of a former sheriff's deputy accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
Columbus police along with the FBI are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the person responsible for a bank robbery.More >>
With Hurricane Harvey strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico, the American Red Cross office in Columbus has people on standby just in case they are needed.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is likely to move inland earlier than anticipated.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact the state.More >>
A woman was shot in the head at University Trails Apartments in Oxford.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
