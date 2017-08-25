House of Heroes renovates home for late veteran's widow

CUSSETA, GA (WTVM) - A widow of a late veteran is overwhelmed with joy after receiving minor work to her home of more than 30 years from the House of Heroes and dozens of Fort Benning soldiers Friday.

Old Cusseta Road in Cusseta, Georgia is where Linda Lattimer's late husband, Platoon Sergeant Robert Lattimer also lived.

Forty Fort Benning Soldiers are honored their very own by repairing a septic tank, cleaning gutters, painting and cutting down trees.

"It was a dream that he really wanted to do before he got bad off. He couldn't and he asked me if I can write and see if anyone can help him and it just I don't know. It just makes me feel good that there are people out there that are willing to be kind and help others," says Lattimer.

Lattimer received a flag flown over the capital in her and her late husband's honor.

Lattimer's husband served 15 years in the U.S Army along with two tours in Vietnam.

He died in 2005 of cancer.

