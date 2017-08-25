CPD investigating pedestrian hit on Macon Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have confirmed that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Macon Road.

Police say the female was hit in the parking lot near Shoe Carnival, and she was taken to the Medical Center.

Officials are trying to take a look at surveillance cameras for more details.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

