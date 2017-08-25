Red Cross, Georgia Power crews on standby to assist with Hurricane Harvey

Columbus police have confirmed that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Macon Road.More >>
Columbus police have arrested two burglary suspects. Kaleel Jones, 17 and Itavius Jones, 19, were arrested and charged with several offenses.More >>
Sports Overtime is underway this week and the ‘Game of the Week’ has been announced for week two. It’s the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School.More >>
Several families in the Chattahoochee Valley were featured during the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Takeover.More >>
Jurors in Harris County are watching more dash cam footage in the trial of a former sheriff's deputy accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
As of 2 p.m., Harvey was located at 27.2 North, 96.4 West, or about 85 miles east, southeast of Corpus Christi, TX, with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph with higher gusts.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a news conference regarding Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
