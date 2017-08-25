Red Cross, Georgia Power crews on standby to assist with Hurricane Harvey

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The local red cross and Georgia Power crews are on standby to help with disaster recovery in Texas.

A red cross representative has been staying in Houston for two days now just waiting to see what the greatest need will be after Hurricane Harvey makes landfall.

Other Red Cross members are also on standby to provide services in the impacted areas.

Power crews from Georgia and Alabama are monitoring Hurricane Harvey as well and will be ready to go if needed.

