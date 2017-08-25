GA woman shares amazing act of kindness by Walmart employee that goes viral

EVANS, GA (WTVM) – A Georgia woman caught one Walmart employee showing an amazing act of kindness for a customer in need.

Brittany McKee says she and her husband were shopping at Walmart when she noticed a woman had passed out and fallen on the floor.

McKee who says she a registered nurse felt compelled to stop and help.

The woman said the fall was due to blood thinners that made her dizzy.

Along with McKee and her husband were Walmart Personnel and the woman’s daughter.

What really touched Brittany McKee was the amazing compassion shown by Jason, a Walmart employee.

McKee says “[Jason] got down on the floor with this woman and supported her back so she could lean against him. He literally got down on the floor to serve her, not because he was asked to do it, he wasn't, but because he wanted to.”

She goes on to say that at a time when our country is divided and filled with hate and racial tension, there’s not enough of humans being loving and serving another without condition of race or obligation being shown in the media.

“While we waited, another man stopped, knelt down and prayed over this woman. What I experienced today was love, kindness, and serving. We are human beings, each and every one of us regardless of how much pigmentation our skin has or doesn't have.”

McKee says the act of kindness is what real life is all about and we couldn't agree more.

