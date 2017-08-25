Phenix City police searching for 22-year-old missing man

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department needs your help in locating 22-year-old Lanardo Walton.

Police say Walton was last seen on August 19 in the area of L.P. Stough Apartments in Phenix City

He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, an orange shirt, and he may be barefoot.

Walton is described as 6' tall and weighs 185 pounds.

According to police, Walton is a mental health patient and needs his medication.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lanardo Walton please contact the Phenix City Police Department.

