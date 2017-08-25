NL9, CMN Mediathon raises over $25,000

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Over a two-day mediathon, News Leader 9 helped raise $25,183 for the Children's Miracle Network at Columbus Regional Health.

News Leader 9 teamed up with Columbus Regional Health to host the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Takeover Thursday.

Money was raised to complete and renovate Columbus Regional’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Donations help the NICU continue to serve 21 counties in southwest Georgia, as well as Lee and Russell counties in east Alabama.

If you missed any of our coverage of the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Takeover, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.