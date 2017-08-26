Columbus police searching for 11-year-old missing boy - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police searching for 11-year-old missing boy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Police Department needs your help locating 11-year-old Zavion Boyd. 

He was last seen in the area of “Five Corner Luck Lotto” with an unknown white juvenile male. Boyd was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike tennis shoes. 

Boyd is described as 4’10” tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has a birth mark under his right eye that resembles a tear drop. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zavion Boyd please contact the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3232. 

