Columbus police searching for 11-year-old missing boy

The Columbus Police Department needs your help locating 11-year-old Zavion Boyd.

He was last seen in the area of “Five Corner Luck Lotto” with an unknown white juvenile male. Boyd was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike tennis shoes.

Boyd is described as 4’10” tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has a birth mark under his right eye that resembles a tear drop.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zavion Boyd please contact the Columbus Police Department at (706) 653-3232.

