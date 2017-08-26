Update: Missing 11-year-old boy found safe

The Columbus Police Department says they have located 11-year-old Zayvion Boyd.

He was last seen in the area of Five Corner Luck Lotto with an unknown white juvenile male.

"Thank you all for your help in locating Zayvion Boyd. He has been located and is safe. Thank you again for all of your help," police said in a release.

