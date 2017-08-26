CSU continues blind awareness events with Camp Abilities Fun Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Camp Abilities Fun Day, a two-day charity event hosted by Columbus State University continued Saturday morning.

The event, which was open to everyone who was for the blind or visually impaired.

Players were blindfolded, blind or visually impaired when playing.

They gathered at CSU's Lumpkin Center on main campus to locate the ball by listening for its beeps and run to bases that are buzzing.

"Camp Abilities Columbus, Ga provides opportunities for individuals who are blind or visually impaired to be active while showing the world everything is possible," said Jeanine Fittipaldi-Wert, associate professor of health, physical education and exercise science at Columbus State University and director of Camp Abilities.

Activities included goalball, beep, kickball, tennis, and soccer.

The events are part of a weekend that includes Country's 5K Midnight Run and is designed to raise support for, and awareness of, those in the Columbus community who are blind or visually impaired.

Wert said she hopes many of Friday and Saturday’s participants will also be able to participate in Country’s 5K Midnight Run on Saturday night.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.