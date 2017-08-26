Inmate dies in Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County Sheriff's Office says an inmate has died while in custody of the Muscogee County Jail Saturday morning.

Jail staff discovered 49-year-old Monica Clark unresponsive in her cell at approximately 6:25 a.m.

Jail medical personnel responded and called for Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded but were not able to revive Clark.

The Coroner was notified and pronounced Clark deceased at 6:59 a.m.

Clark was responsive when served breakfast at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office says Clark is known to have had a complicated, lifelong medical history.

The GBI has been notified of the inmate death; however, due to the extensive medical history, they have not been asked to conduct an investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death and will consult with the GBI on its finding.

Clark was housed in a single cell in the medical clinic area of the jail. She was booked into the County Jail on April 1, 2017, on the following charges:

Violation of Probation (2 counts)

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Criminal Damage to Property (2nd Degree)

The family of Clark has been notified of her death.

The body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

