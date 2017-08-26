Muscogee Co. Board of Education votes to lower millage rate

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office says an inmate has died while in custody of the Muscogee County Jail Saturday morning from natural causes related to a heart condition.More >>
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office says an inmate has died while in custody of the Muscogee County Jail Saturday morning from natural causes related to a heart condition.More >>
The Columbus Police Department says they have located 11-year-old Zavion Boyd. Columbus police needs your help locating this 11-year-old missing child.More >>
The Columbus Police Department says they have located 11-year-old Zavion Boyd. Columbus police needs your help locating this 11-year-old missing child.More >>
The Phenix City Police Department needs your help in locating missing 22-year-old Lanardo Walton.More >>
The Phenix City Police Department needs your help in locating missing 22-year-old Lanardo Walton.More >>
Sports Overtime is underway this week and the ‘Game of the Week’ has been announced for week two. It’s the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School.More >>
Sports Overtime is underway this week and the ‘Game of the Week’ has been announced for week two. It’s the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School.More >>
Jurors in Harris County are watching more dash cam footage in the trial of a former sheriff's deputy accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
Jurors in Harris County are watching more dash cam footage in the trial of a former sheriff's deputy accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
At least one person has died after a Category 4 hurricane hit the Texas coast Friday evening.More >>
At least one person has died after a Category 4 hurricane hit the Texas coast Friday evening.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>