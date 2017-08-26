Muscogee Co. Board of Education votes to lower millage rate

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Property owners in Muscogee county will soon see a decrease in their taxes.

This comes after the Muscogee County Board of Education voted to lower the millage rate from 23.37 to 23.32 at Friday night's special called meeting.

The move comes after the board realized it was going to collect 14 million dollars from the city of Columbus in property tax dollars compared to one million dollars.

The increase is due to new property tax digest numbers.

The vote passes 5 to 1.

Board member Frank Meyers did not want to vote walking out of the meeting saying he didn't feel comfortable with the motion.

"I'm not going to participate in a vote that constitutes an illegal action," says Myers.

Moving forward the board will have to re advertise this change to the public through three separate public hearing.

Those hearings are scheduled for September 5 at noon and 6 p.m.

and September 12th at 9 a.m.

