CSU Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum key note speakers announced, includes Octavia Spencer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - For the twelfth year, the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum, hosted by the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University, will bring a lineup of the best and brightest minds in the world to Columbus.

This year’s event, themed “Inspired Leadership” features leaders in various sectors, including business, education, technology, leadership, sports, politics, and military.

The two-day event, held at the Columbus Iron Works and Trade Center, begins at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 29.

For the fourth year, students currently enrolled with a valid CSU ID can watch the forum, including Monday night’s keynote address with Octavia Spencer, live via simulcast from the University Hall Auditorium.

For the first time, students at CSU’s RiverPark Campus will also have their own viewing room, at Legacy Hall.

The twelfth annual speaker lineup includes:

James H. Blanchard – Forum namesake and chairman, board of advisors, Jordan-Blanchard Capital LLC

– Forum namesake and chairman, board of advisors, Jordan-Blanchard Capital LLC Ron Clark – America’s Educator and Best-Selling Author

– America’s Educator and Best-Selling Author Chris Conlee – Author and Lead Pastor, Highpoint Church

– Author and Lead Pastor, Highpoint Church Amy Cuddy – New York Times Best-Selling Author

– New York Times Best-Selling Author John O’Leary – Inspirational Speaker and Best-Selling Author

– Inspirational Speaker and Best-Selling Author Anita Howard – Head Women’s basketball Coach, Columbus State University

– Head Women’s basketball Coach, Columbus State University Senator David Perdue – U.S. Senator and Former Fortune 500 CEO

– U.S. Senator and Former Fortune 500 CEO Bruce Pfau – Partner, Human Capital Strategy and Culture Transformation, KPMG, LLP

– Partner, Human Capital Strategy and Culture Transformation, KPMG, LLP Dan Rose – Vice President of Partnerships, Facebook

– Vice President of Partnerships, Facebook Octavia Spencer – Academy Award-Winning Actress

– Academy Award-Winning Actress General Eric J. Wesley – Commanding General, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence

– Commanding General, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence Shana Young – Executive Director, Leadership Institute at Columbus State University

For more information about the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.