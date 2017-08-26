CSU Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum key note speakers announced, - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CSU Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum key note speakers announced, includes Octavia Spencer

(Source: Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum Facebook) (Source: Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum Facebook)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - For the twelfth year, the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum, hosted by the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University, will bring a lineup of the best and brightest minds in the world to Columbus.

This year’s event, themed “Inspired Leadership” features leaders in various sectors, including business, education, technology, leadership, sports, politics, and military.

The two-day event, held at the Columbus Iron Works and Trade Center, begins at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 29.

For the fourth year, students currently enrolled with a valid CSU ID can watch the forum, including Monday night’s keynote address with Octavia Spencer, live via simulcast from the University Hall Auditorium.

For the first time, students at CSU’s RiverPark Campus will also have their own viewing room, at Legacy Hall.

The twelfth annual speaker lineup includes:

  • James H. Blanchard – Forum namesake and chairman, board of advisors, Jordan-Blanchard Capital LLC
  • Ron Clark – America’s Educator and Best-Selling Author
  • Chris Conlee – Author and Lead Pastor, Highpoint Church
  • Amy Cuddy New York Times Best-Selling Author
  • John O’Leary – Inspirational Speaker and Best-Selling Author
  • Anita Howard – Head Women’s basketball Coach, Columbus State University
  • Senator David Perdue – U.S. Senator and Former Fortune 500 CEO
  • Bruce Pfau – Partner, Human Capital Strategy and Culture Transformation, KPMG, LLP
  • Dan Rose – Vice President of Partnerships, Facebook
  • Octavia Spencer – Academy Award-Winning Actress
  • General Eric J. Wesley – Commanding General, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
  • Shana Young – Executive Director, Leadership Institute at Columbus State University

For more information about the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum, click here

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly