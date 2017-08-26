Urban League hosts 21st Equal Opportunity Day Dinner and Benefit Charity Gala

(Source: The Urban League of Greater Columbus, Inc.)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's the start of a big weekend for the Greater Columbus Urban League as it hosts its 21st annual Equal Opportunity Day Dinner.

Newsleader 9's Barbara Gauthier recently sat down with the organization's new leader to talk about her plans for moving the decade's old organization into the future.

The Equal Opportunity Day Dinner is tonight at the Rivermill Event Center in Columbus with featured speaker Bakari Sellers, an attorney, politician and CNN Commentator.

News Leader 9's own, Barbara Gauthier, will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

