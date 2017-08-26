VIDEO: AL high school football teams help senior with Down Syndrome score touchdown

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WTVM) - Now this is how you kick off a new season of high school football and the video of the feel-good moment has gone viral.

Two Alabama high school football teams came together Friday night to help make a dream come true for a senior with Down Syndrome.

Amy Hyde's brother, 18-year-old Jake, is a senior with Down Syndrome at Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

But that didn't stop Jake from seeing his dream come to fruition under the Friday night lights.

In the video posted on Twitter, Jake can be seen running down the field, scoring a 35-yard touchdown against Briarwood Christian School.

Members of both teams ran with Jake and the celebration afterward is simply tremendous. Jake's score also started chants from the crowd.

According to MaxPreps.com, Vestavia Hills and Jake went on to win the game 24-3 over Briarwood Christian.

My brother, Jake, is 18 & a senior at Vestavia. He also happens to have Down Syndrome. Tonight 2 teams helped to make his dream come true! pic.twitter.com/uLoP3KH8KR — Amy Hyde (@Amy_Lissa) August 26, 2017

