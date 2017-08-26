UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight to change from Fox54 to Movies! TV Network

There's a program change we want to let you know about on our sister station, Fox 54. Because of the Falcons vs. Cardinals game tonight at 7 p.m., UFC Fight Night with Mayweather vs McGregor moves to Movies! TV Network at 8 p.m. ETMore >>
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office says an inmate has died while in custody of the Muscogee County Jail Saturday morning from natural causes related to a heart condition.More >>
The Columbus Police Department says they have located 11-year-old Zavion Boyd. Columbus police needs your help locating this 11-year-old missing child.More >>
The Phenix City Police Department needs your help in locating missing 22-year-old Lanardo Walton.More >>
Sports Overtime is underway this week and the ‘Game of the Week’ has been announced for week two. It’s the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School.More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
