Former Auburn Softball player alleges abuse, harassment from former coaching staff

A former Auburn University softball player is accusing the staff of abusive treatment.
According to a story on ESPN, former Auburn softball player Alexa Nemeth sent a 14-page complaint to school officials and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. In that complaint, she accused the staff of abusive treatment, a pattern of sexual harassment and a possible cover up by the school…
A letter sent by her attorney claims Coach Clint Myers knowingly let his son Corey Myers have relations and pursue relations with multiple members of the team.” This was a quote provided on the ESPN article.
The letter also claims several players approached Myers with text messages that Corey was having an inappropriate relationship with one of the student-athletes.
The player making the allegations - Alexa Nemeth - was cut from the team following the 2017 season and has filed a Title XI [Nine] sexual discrimination complaint against Auburn.
Corey Myers stepped down as assistant coach in March during the season. Clint Myers retired Wednesday.
Auburn athletics released this statement in regards to the allegations:
"The well-being of Auburn student-athletes was and is our utmost concern. In each instance of a personnel issue or question, Auburn Athletics works in conjunction with the university's administration, following all established guidelines and in compliance with NCAA and SEC regulations when applicable, to investigate, learn the facts and take appropriate action. We followed this same procedure in matters related to the softball program. By both practice and in compliance with federal privacy laws, Auburn doesn't disclose details of personnel matters."
News Leader 9 will continue to follow this story and bring updates on-air, on WTVM.com and the free WTVM mobile news app.
Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office says an inmate has died while in custody of the Muscogee County Jail Saturday morning from natural causes related to a heart condition.More >>
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office says an inmate has died while in custody of the Muscogee County Jail Saturday morning from natural causes related to a heart condition.More >>
The Columbus Police Department says they have located 11-year-old Zavion Boyd. Columbus police needs your help locating this 11-year-old missing child.More >>
The Columbus Police Department says they have located 11-year-old Zavion Boyd. Columbus police needs your help locating this 11-year-old missing child.More >>
There's a program change we want to let you know about on our sister station, Fox 54. Because of the Falcons vs. Cardinals game tonight at 7 p.m., UFC Fight Night with Mayweather vs McGregor moves to Movies! TV Network at 8 p.m. ETMore >>
There's a program change we want to let you know about on our sister station, Fox 54. Because of the Falcons vs. Cardinals game tonight at 7 p.m., UFC Fight Night with Mayweather vs McGregor moves to Movies! TV Network at 8 p.m. ETMore >>
The Phenix City Police Department needs your help in locating missing 22-year-old Lanardo Walton.More >>
The Phenix City Police Department needs your help in locating missing 22-year-old Lanardo Walton.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources have identified the former Columbia fireman who went missing on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>