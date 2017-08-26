Former Auburn Softball player alleges abuse, harassment from former coaching staff

A former Auburn University softball player is accusing the staff of abusive treatment.

According to a story on ESPN, former Auburn softball player Alexa Nemeth sent a 14-page complaint to school officials and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. In that complaint, she accused the staff of abusive treatment, a pattern of sexual harassment and a possible cover up by the school…

A letter sent by her attorney claims Coach Clint Myers knowingly let his son Corey Myers have relations and pursue relations with multiple members of the team.” This was a quote provided on the ESPN article.

The letter also claims several players approached Myers with text messages that Corey was having an inappropriate relationship with one of the student-athletes.

The player making the allegations - Alexa Nemeth - was cut from the team following the 2017 season and has filed a Title XI [Nine] sexual discrimination complaint against Auburn.

Corey Myers stepped down as assistant coach in March during the season. Clint Myers retired Wednesday.

Auburn athletics released this statement in regards to the allegations:

"The well-being of Auburn student-athletes was and is our utmost concern. In each instance of a personnel issue or question, Auburn Athletics works in conjunction with the university's administration, following all established guidelines and in compliance with NCAA and SEC regulations when applicable, to investigate, learn the facts and take appropriate action. We followed this same procedure in matters related to the softball program. By both practice and in compliance with federal privacy laws, Auburn doesn't disclose details of personnel matters."

News Leader 9 will continue to follow this story and bring updates on-air, on WTVM.com and the free WTVM mobile news app.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.