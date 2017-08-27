Woman shot at Columbus apartment complex; police searching for suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Midtown Columbus and the search in on for the suspect.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. ET at the Village Square Apartments at 1441 Boxwood Boulevard.

A woman was shot in the leg and she has been transported to Midtown Medical Center where she is being treated for her non-life threatening injuries.

At a second scene, police are searching for the suspect involved in this case at the Bella Cove Apartments at 613 Farr Road in South Columbus.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

This is a developing story; stay with WTVM for more updates.

