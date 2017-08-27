Auburn University back-to-school is a big economic boost

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The back to school season signals a big boost in the economy of East Alabama.

“For us from a business perspective, it is a great month sale,” says John Wild, President of the Auburn Opelika Tourism Bureau.

The back to school season is so important to the area because of the impact of Auburn University.

“People are wanting to find out what is new since they left. Maybe they are brand new to town and they need to find out where stores are and stock up. We see it from a local perspective when we see the local stores filling up with the same type of merchandise to be able to sell to everybody,” Wild says.

Hotels also see big gains this time of year. Not only because of back to school, but also because of the influx of guest visiting during football season

“It is a 25 percent better in occupancy than other times of the year, and it is an introduction to football and the rest of the year. We see it as a 4-5-year investment,” says Wild.

“Whatever we can do at the tourism bureau on the business side to educate people where to go and enjoy more when people come to town on their trips. We love to see your son or daughter but at the same time its great if you can get out and experience the other attractions we have throughout the year," Wild says.

