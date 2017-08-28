FIRST TO ALERT: Cooler & drier for the Valley; the latest on Harvey. Forecast details here!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today in the Chattahoochee Valley we're going to see a partly sunny sky with temperatures on the cooler side. They'll top out in the mid 80s with low dewpoints making it feel quite nice outside. The drier air will cause high fire danger conditions for some GA counties as winds will also be breezy today. Be cautious!

The rain chances will rise beginning Wednesday as moisture from Harvey will spread into the area. A 40-50% rain chance takes us through the work week and the weekend. Temperatures will also stay in the 80s all week.

Tropical Storm Harvey will continue to hover on the TX coast bringing additional rainfall and flooding issues to TX and LA. Historical rainfall totals are possible. An additional disturbance is being watched along off the GA coast. The disturbance has a high chance of forming into Tropical Storm Irma within 48 hours and is expected to hug the Carolina coasts before turning northeastward into the Atlantic.

