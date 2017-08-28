FIRST TO ALERT: Cooler & drier for the Valley; the latest on Harvey. Forecast details here!

WTVM News Leader 9 will extend coverage of Good Morning America Monday considering Tropical Storm Harvey’s devastating impact surrounding southeast Texas.More >>
WTVM News Leader 9 will extend coverage of Good Morning America Monday considering Tropical Storm Harvey’s devastating impact surrounding southeast Texas.More >>
The back to school season signals a big boost in the economy of East Alabama. The back to school season is so important to the area because of the impact of Auburn University.More >>
The back to school season signals a big boost in the economy of East Alabama. The back to school season is so important to the area because of the impact of Auburn University.More >>
Two Alabama high school football teams came together Friday night to help make a dream come true for a senior with Down Syndrome.More >>
Two Alabama high school football teams came together Friday night to help make a dream come true for a senior with Down Syndrome.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Midtown Columbus and the search in on for the suspect.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Midtown Columbus and the search in on for the suspect.More >>
Sports Overtime is underway this week and the ‘Game of the Week’ has been announced for week two. It’s the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School.More >>
Sports Overtime is underway this week and the ‘Game of the Week’ has been announced for week two. It’s the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
Trump administration prepares to lift limits on providing surplus military equipment to local police.More >>
Trump administration prepares to lift limits on providing surplus military equipment to local police.More >>
If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance - heads up. Big changes coming your way. A few weeks ago the health insurance provider announced they were pulling out of certain counties completely in the state of Georgia.More >>
If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance - heads up. Big changes coming your way. A few weeks ago the health insurance provider announced they were pulling out of certain counties completely in the state of Georgia.More >>
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.More >>
The Live 5 Weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day with impacts expected from a possible tropical cyclone off the Carolina coast.More >>