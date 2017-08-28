Third hour of GMA to air on WTVM

Considering Tropical Storm Harvey’s devastating impact surrounding Southeast Texas, WTVM News Leader 9 will extend coverage of Good Morning America Monday.

Beginning at 9 a.m., a special third hour of Good Morning America will air. Correspondents will follow the storm's effects in the Texas region. The special coverage will end at 10 a.m. EST.

