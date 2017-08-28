Gov. Deal to unveils Dr. Martin Luther King statue

Former Auburn softball players are responding to the alleged abuse against a former coach. Alexa Nemeth, a former player, sent a 14-page complaint to school officials and Governor Ivey, according to ESPN.More >>
Gov. Nathan Deal is unveiling the Dr. Martin Luther Kind statue at the Georgia State Capitol. To watch live click here.More >>
Sports Overtime is underway this week and the ‘Game of the Week’ has been announced for week two. It’s the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School.More >>
WTVM News Leader 9 will extend coverage of Good Morning America Monday considering Tropical Storm Harvey’s devastating impact surrounding southeast Texas.More >>
The back to school season signals a big boost in the economy of East Alabama. The back to school season is so important to the area because of the impact of Auburn University.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
A man accused of stealing an empty school bus in Blount County is in custody.More >>
All eyes are still Tropical Storm Harvey as it continues to dump heavy rain on South and Southeast Central Texas.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
