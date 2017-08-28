WATCH LIVE. Gov. Deal to unveil Dr. Martin Luther King statue

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) – Gov. Nathan Deal is unveiling the Dr. Martin Luther Kind statue at the Georgia State Capitol.

Deal is joined by members of Dr. King's family, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Rep. Calvin Smyre and Capitol Arts Standards Commission.

The statue will stand at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Capitol Avenue in Atlanta.

