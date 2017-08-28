Auburn University responds to alleged abuse by former coach

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn University and former Auburn softball players are responding to the alleged abuse against a former coach.

Alexa Nemeth, a former player, sent a 14-page complaint to school officials and Governor Ivey, according to ESPN.

Nemeth accused the coach of abusive treatments and a pattern of sexual harassment.

Auburn University released the following statement regarding the allegations:

"ESPN has written an important story about our softball team. It's a serious matter. As a university that cares deeply about our student-athletes, we have taken this seriously since the first concerns were raised.



An investigation was promptly launched when allegations were made. While we don’t by policy or law comment on personnel issues or issues related to students, any suggestion that Auburn Athletics or university administration didn’t take it seriously or didn't act in the best interest of student-athletes is simply false.



While the law requires us to protect the privacy of our students, tying our hands about what can be said publicly, there is a reason changes took place with the coaching staff. As much as we may want to give more details, we have been approached by some of the student-athletes involved, directly asking us to protect them because they don't want their names made public.



Once the facts were established, changes to the staff quickly followed. Honoring the student-athletes requests for privacy while taking necessary disciplinary action is not an easy line to walk when the media asks legitimate questions, but we did the right things at the right time for the right reasons.



At all times, Auburn University will protect its students, obey privacy laws, and deal with anyone on staff who violates our high standards."

Former Auburn softball player Morgan Estell has responded to these accusations through Twitter:

“It takes a few people to ruin the reputation of a great school and coach. Clint is an honorable man. hope y'all are happy now,” Estell said.

It takes a few people to ruin the reputation of a great school and coach. Clint is an honorable man. hope y'all are happy now. https://t.co/L0eJogDZlb — Morgan Estell (@mostell3) August 27, 2017

Rachael Walters, another former player tweeted out, “funny the people talking are the ones that didn’t play.

Funny the people talking are the ones that didn't play... ???? — Rachael Walters (@RachWalters19) August 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.