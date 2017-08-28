Former Auburn softball players respond to alleged abuse of former coach

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Former Auburn softball players are responding to the alleged abuse against a former coach.

Alexa Nemeth, a former player, sent a 14-page complaint to school officials and Governor Ivey, according to ESPN.

Nemeth accused the coach of abusive treatments and a pattern of sexual harassment.

Former Auburn softball player Morgan Estell has responded to these accusation through Twitter:

“It takes a few people to ruin the reputation of a great school and coach. Clint is an honorable man. hope y'all are happy now,” Estell said.

It takes a few people to ruin the reputation of a great school and coach. Clint is an honorable man. hope y'all are happy now. https://t.co/L0eJogDZlb — Morgan Estell (@mostell3) August 27, 2017

Rachael Walters, another former player tweeted out, “funny the people talking are the ones that didn’t play.

Funny the people talking are the ones that didn't play... ???? — Rachael Walters (@RachWalters19) August 26, 2017

Auburn Athletics released the following statement regarding the allegations:

"The well-being of Auburn student-athletes was and is our utmost concern. In each instance of a personnel issue or question, Auburn Athletics works in conjunction with the university's administration, following all established guidelines and in compliance with NCAA and SEC regulations when applicable, to investigate, learn the facts and take appropriate action. We followed this same procedure in matters related to the softball program. By both practice and in compliance with federal privacy laws, Auburn doesn't disclose details of personnel matters."

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.