MCSB asking the state and local judges to call for a GBI investigation into fatal accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Four members of the Muscogee County Board of Education have written and signed a request for action to Governor Nathan Deal and several judges in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.



In the letter, the four members - Mark Cantrell, Vanessa Jackson, Frank Myers and John Thomas - request officials to bring in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into "potential wrongdoing" within the Muscogee County School District.



The letter refers to an investigation into a school bus accident on August 22, 2016, where the driver, Roy Newman, 67, died after suffering significant injuries, and several other students were sent to area hospitals for treatment.



In the letter, the school board members also ask the named officials that, should the GBI start an investigation, that Julia Slater, the district attorney for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, recuse herself from participating in either the investigation

or prosecution of any related individuals.



You can read the full request for action, and additional materials, here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.