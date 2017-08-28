School board members call for state, judges to investigate MCSD misconduct

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The state has rested its case Monday in the trial of a former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The state has rested its case Monday in the trial of a former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.More >>
Red Cross officials locally and Georgia Power crews are on standby to help with disaster recovery in southeast Texas. At least 700 Red Cross volunteers nationwide have made their way to the Gulf Coast region.More >>
Red Cross officials locally and Georgia Power crews are on standby to help with disaster recovery in southeast Texas. At least 700 Red Cross volunteers nationwide have made their way to the Gulf Coast region.More >>
Former Auburn softball players are responding to the alleged abuse against a former coach. Alexa Nemeth, a former player, sent a 14-page complaint to school officials and Governor Ivey, according to ESPN.More >>
Former Auburn softball players are responding to the alleged abuse against a former coach. Alexa Nemeth, a former player, sent a 14-page complaint to school officials and Governor Ivey, according to ESPN.More >>
Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Four members of the Muscogee County Board of Education have written and signed a request for action to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and several judges in the ChattahoocheeMore >>
Columbus, GA (WTVM) - Four members of the Muscogee County Board of Education have written and signed a request for action to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and several judges in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.More >>
Expect some traffic delays following a rollover accident on I-185. One vehicle rolled over on JR Allen Parkway Monday morning.More >>
Expect some traffic delays following a rollover accident on I-185. One vehicle rolled over on JR Allen Parkway Monday morning.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.More >>
In the midst of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey, a building exploded in downtown Houston.More >>
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.More >>
Sharks aren't swimming the streets of Houston and the airport isn't underwater.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
Germany authorities say they now believe that a male nurse who was convicted of killing patients with overdoses of heart medication killed at least 84 people.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>
U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore.More >>