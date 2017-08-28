How to help Hurricane Harvey victims through local Red Cross

(WTVM) – Red Cross officials locally and Georgia Power crews are on standby to help with disaster recovery in southeast Texas.

At least 700 Red Cross volunteers nationwide have made their way to the Gulf Coast region.

Around 30 of those volunteers are from Georgia.

The Red Cross chapter in Columbus says one of the best ways to help with disaster recovery is to become a certified volunteer.

For more information about how you can help the local Red Cross click here.

You can also text "HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

