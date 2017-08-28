Former Harris Co. Deputy on trial says dash cam video is 'disgus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Former Harris Co. Deputy on trial says dash cam video is 'disgusting and unprofessional'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The state has rested its case Monday in the trial of a former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.

Thomas Pierson is accused of taking sexual advantage of a woman he stopped for a traffic violation.

Two other alleged victims testified in court last week.

Pierson faces a dozen charges including sodomy, sexual battery, and violation of oath by a public officer.


 

