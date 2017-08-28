Former Harris Co. Deputy on trial says dash cam video is 'disgusting and unprofessional'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The state has rested its case Monday in the trial of a former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.

Thomas Pierson is accused of taking sexual advantage of a woman he stopped for a traffic violation.

Two other alleged victims testified in court last week.

Pierson faces a dozen charges including sodomy, sexual battery, and violation of oath by a public officer.

Defense calls Defendant, Tommy Pierson to testify. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/Xj1fbvaFF0 — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) August 28, 2017





Pierson says it hurts to watch dashcam video. Says it's "disgusting and unprofessional." He let Sheriff Jolley down. @WTVM — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) August 28, 2017

Pierson in tears. Says it gave him a boost of confidence that woman found him more attractive as an officer. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/ZTbiCHYJoL — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) August 28, 2017

Pierson says while talking on side of road, he asks if victim would step out car. She responded, "No, I know myself. I would end up naked." pic.twitter.com/WY5iPac2GT — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) August 28, 2017

