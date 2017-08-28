2 arrested in string of weekend Auburn robberies

Students are back in the classroom for the fall semester, but did you know that college students are at high risk for identity theft.More >>
Students are back in the classroom for the fall semester, but did you know that college students are at high risk for identity theft.More >>
Four members of the Muscogee County Board of Education have written and signed a request for action to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and several judges in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.More >>
Four members of the Muscogee County Board of Education have written and signed a request for action to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and several judges in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.More >>
Auburn police have arrested and charged two men in connection to several weekend robberies.More >>
Auburn police have arrested and charged two men in connection to several weekend robberies.More >>
A Columbus family who recently moved to Houston came home to visit family and friends just before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.More >>
A Columbus family who recently moved to Houston came home to visit family and friends just before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.More >>
The state has rested its case Monday in the trial of a former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.More >>
The state has rested its case Monday in the trial of a former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
Formal charges have been filed against a couple accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Formal charges have been filed against a couple accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded to cover all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi through Thursday at 7 p.m.More >>