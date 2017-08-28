2 arrested in string of weekend Auburn robberies

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police have arrested and charged two men in connection to several weekend robberies.

On Sunday, Auburn police arrested 18-year-old Trevon Hutchinson, from Opelika, and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Cusseta, Alabama.

Hutchinson was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and two counts of third-degree assault.

The teen was charged with four counts of second-degree robbery and four counts of third-degree assault.

The arrests stem from four separate incidents of victims being assaulted and property being taken from them.

The male victims, from ages 21 to 36, were approached and robbed as they walked in areas near N. College Street, W. Magnolia Avenue, and N. Donahue Drive.

Officers on foot patrol interrupted another robbery as it was happening, resulting in Hutchinson being arrested.

Further investigation resulted in the juvenile also being developed as a suspect and implicated in all four incidents.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated on Hutchinson and a third suspect.

Hutchinson was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $102,000 bond.

The juvenile was transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center, where he is being detained, awaiting a detention hearing.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.