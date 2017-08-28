Family who moved to Houston visits Columbus before Hurricane Harvey

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus family who recently moved to Houston came home to visit family and friends just before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.

Tray and Erika Holloway and their 2-month-old daughter Emma flew into Georgia early on Friday, Aug. 25 after finding out about the hurricane.

Since then, their flight has been canceled for Tuesday and they are now waiting to see when they can head back to Houston.

"We were absolutely unpaired. We would have been swimming, neither one of us have experienced a hurricane, flooding, at least I haven't— so It's by God's grace that we were able to come out to Columbus,” said Tray.

Right now, the Holloways say their apartment has not been flooded, but they hope to help those who are affected by Harvey once they return.

The Holloway family moved to Houston in March 2017 for a job opportunity at Chick-fil-A.

