SEGMENT: College students at high risk for identity theft - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SEGMENT: College students at high risk for identity theft

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM) (Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Students are back in the classroom for the fall semester, but did you know that college students are at high risk for identity theft.

Kelvin Collins, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia stopped by News Leader 9 to give some tips on how to keep your student’s identity safe.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly