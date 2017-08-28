Enrollment climbs at Columbus State University

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus State University's enrollment grows larger each year.

After this summer's semester managed a more than four percent increase in enrollment, school officials see the fall continuing on the same path.

If the number of students this semester stays close to where it is now, CSU will reach a new record of enrolled students with more than 8,500.

The school's graduate programs continue to grow and the university's first-year students are sticking around for another year more often.

Those rates have risen from 65.6 percent in 2011-2012 to 73.3 percent in 2015-2016. When figures are computed in October for 2016-2017, officials expect that number to rise again.

