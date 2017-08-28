Enrollment climbs at Columbus State University

The state has rested its case Monday in the trial of a former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.More >>
Columbus State University's enrollment grows larger each year.More >>
Auburn police have arrested and charged two men in connection to several weekend robberies.More >>
Sports Overtime is underway this week and the ‘Game of the Week’ has been announced for week two. It’s the yearly showdown between rivals – Carver High School and Spencer High School.More >>
Students are back in the classroom for the fall semester, but did you know that college students are at high risk for identity theft.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
A 5 p.m. EDT, an update from a reconnaissance plane said the disturbance was not well organized, and the chances of it becoming a tropical storm were decreasing.More >>
