City of Columbus announces changes to services on Labor Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The city of Columbus will be altering local waste and recycle pickup during the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 4, 2017.

In observance of the upcoming Labor Day holiday all public city services will be delayed or closed except for emergency services.

There will be no waste and recycle pickup on Labor Day. The Granite Bluff/Pine Grove landfills, 311 Citizens Services Center, Civic Center, and Animal Control will all be closed due to the holiday.

Following the holiday, all other services will be provided on their normal collection day.

All public Parks and Recreations facilities will be open, but the administration office will be closed. Recorder’s Court will be open for one 8:00 a.m. session only on Labor Day.

METRA Bus Service will not have bus service. Normal service will resume on Tuesday, September 5.

