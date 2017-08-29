Columbus Technical College Foundation awards $90K in scholarships

Nearly 60 Columbus Technical College students take center stage at a major scholarship event Thursday.

For the first time in its history, the college hosted a celebration of scholars and donors.

This year's red-carpet style scholarship affair has been dubbed "Reach for the Stars" and took on the look and feel of the Academy Awards.

An estimated $90,000 in scholarships and funding assistance were handed out.

"It's a real honor to receive one of the scholarships especially a scholarship that is named after a donor or a community member. We are just proud that they have chosen to do so,” said Lorette Hoover, President of Columbus Technical College.

Students from all fields were eligible to receive the scholarships. Also on hand at the ceremony were several donors from our community.

Over the last fiscal year, the Columbus Technical College Foundation has provided $12,225 in faculty and staff grants, $10,085 in emergency grants, and $45,141 for student scholarships and assistance.

