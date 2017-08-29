Columbus Technical College Foundation to award estimated $90K in scholarships and donations

The Columbus Technical College Foundation, Inc. will host its first inaugural scholarship event Thursday, August 31 in the campus’s McCaulley Auditorium.

The red- carpet style scholarship affair has been dubbed “REACH for the Stars,” and will have the look and feel of the Academy Awards.

From emphases on nursing and health care to paralegal, business, trade/technical programs, and even philanthropy, an estimated $90,000 in scholarships and funding assistance is set to be distributed.

Several donors from the community will also be present.

“The donors come from all walks of life,” said David Fletcher, director of institutional advancement. “We have retired healthcare professionals, attorneys, individuals who worked in or represent the trade and technical skills arena, civic leaders, and more. They all see the value in building and supporting an educated work force through Columbus Technical College. It is our hope that this event will kick start even more community interest in providing assistance for our students.”

Over the last fiscal year, the Columbus Technical College Foundation has provided $12,225 in faculty and staff grants, $10,085 in emergency grants, and $45,141 for student scholarships and assistance.

REACH for the Stars begins at 10:00 a.m. and light refreshments will be served following the event.

For more information about REACH for the Stars or the Columbus Technical College Foundation, call 706-649-1199.

