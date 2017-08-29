FIRST TO ALERT: Harvey increases rain chances for the Valley. Details here.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The clouds will be the storm again today with more clouds than sunshine expected. Temperatures will stay in the 80s with humidity values on the lower side. A slight rain chance is possible but most stay dry until tomorrow.

Tropical Storm Harvey will spread moisture into the area driving up rain chances to 50% Wednesday - Friday. The track of the storm finally takes it away from the TX/LA coast Wednesday into Thursday. It will stay to our northwest but we'll see rain from the storm through the weekend. Depending on how fast the storm moves out we could see a higher rain chance through the weekend or drier (if it moves faster).

Right now Labor Day looks to be a bit drier than previous days with temperatures staying the 80s. Your full 9-day forecast keeps your afternoon highs in the 80s.

