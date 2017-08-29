Auburn Public Library eliminates overdue book fees

The Auburn Public Library will no longer charge readers for overdue books beginning Oct. 1.

The decision was announced Monday after the Auburn Public Library Board voted to eliminate past due book fines earlier this month.

Fifteen percent of registered customers can no longer use the library because of the fines and fees on their accounts. The board says the policy change is intended to make the library accessible to as many people as possible.

