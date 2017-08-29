33rd Street murder suspects plead not guilty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two people arrested in connection with an April murder made their first court appearance Tuesday.

Marquavious Howard, 21, and 23-year-old Jylonda Jones are both charged with murder in the shooting death of Jakorbin King on 33rd Street.

Police testified that a video from the scene shows a person matching Howard's description walking with three others into the apartment prior to the shooting.

Officers also said Jones' phone records placed her near the scene during the time of the incident.

Police say that a witness saw a woman matching Jones’s description driving a white car that dropped off four black males at the residence prior to the shooting.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty. The case will go to Superior court.



Three others including 17-year-old Samuel Jones, Tramel Williams,17, and 19-year-old Tyler Team are also facing charges in connection with the murder.

