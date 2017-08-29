Police describe 4th Ave. murder scene as 'execution style'

A murder suspect appeared in court for the first time on Monday. Brandon Senior,31, is accused of shooting and killing Tamir Harris before getting in a standoff with Columbus police.More >>
Chick-fil-A Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Cathy received the 9th Annual Blanchard Award for Outstanding Stewardship and Ethics in Business Monday night at the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has authorized the Georgia National Guard to assist in Harvey relief efforts.More >>
Four members of the Muscogee County Board of Education have written and signed a request for action to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and several judges in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.More >>
Two people arrested in connection with an April murder made their first court appearance Tuesday.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
