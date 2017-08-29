Police describe 4th Ave. murder scene as 'execution style'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A murder suspect appeared in court for the first time on Monday in connection to the 4th Avenue shooting.

Brandon Senior, 31, is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Tamir Harris before getting in a standoff with Columbus police.

Police described the scene as an execution style shooting. Police say Senior walked up to Harris as he was leaning over talking to some ladies inside a car and put a gun to his head.

Senior fired one round killing him on the spot. It was also stated that he hung around for a little bit after the shooting then left the scene.

Senior was arrested at a nearby apartment complex following a two-hour standoff. In court, police say they recovered a firearm from inside Senior’s apartment.

They say a shell casing matching that gun was found at the murder scene. Police also testified that blood was found on his clothes that were recovered from his apartment.

Senior is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. This case has been bound over to Superior court as Senior remains in the Muscogee County Jail.

