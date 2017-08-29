Deal authorizes GA National Guard to assist in Harvey relief efforts

ATLANTA (WTVM) – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has authorized the Georgia National Guard to assist in Harvey relief efforts.

The team is currently en route to Joint Base Carswell and Georgians stand ready to further assist Texans in any way possible.

In a Facebook post, Governor Deal released the following statement: “On behalf of all Georgians, First Lady Sandra Deal and I continue to offer our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this storm.”

For a list of Texas disaster relief organizations and charities, click here.

Click here for continuing coverage of the aftermath of Harvey.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.