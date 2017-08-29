Chick-fil-A CEO receives Blanchard Award at JBLF at CSU

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has authorized the Georgia National Guard to assist in Harvey relief efforts.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has authorized the Georgia National Guard to assist in Harvey relief efforts.More >>
Two people arrested in connection with an April murder made their first court appearance Tuesday.More >>
Two people arrested in connection with an April murder made their first court appearance Tuesday.More >>
A murder suspect appeared in court for the first time on Monday. Brandon Senior,31, is accused of shooting and killing Tamir Harris before getting in a standoff with Columbus police.More >>
A murder suspect appeared in court for the first time on Monday. Brandon Senior,31, is accused of shooting and killing Tamir Harris before getting in a standoff with Columbus police.More >>
Chick-fil-A Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Cathy received the 9th Annual Blanchard Award for Outstanding Stewardship and Ethics in Business Monday night at the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum.More >>
Chick-fil-A Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Cathy received the 9th Annual Blanchard Award for Outstanding Stewardship and Ethics in Business Monday night at the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum.More >>
Four members of the Muscogee County Board of Education have written and signed a request for action to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and several judges in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.More >>
Four members of the Muscogee County Board of Education have written and signed a request for action to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and several judges in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.More >>
A video on Twitter of a little girl wandering in the flooded streets holding her sippy cup in Pearland, TX has gone viral on Twitter.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.More >>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.More >>