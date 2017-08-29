Chick-fil-A CEO receives Blanchard Award at JBLF at CSU

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Chick-fil-A Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Cathy received the 9th Annual Blanchard Award for Outstanding Stewardship and Ethics in Business Monday night at the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum.

The forum is hosted by the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University.

The Blanchard Award recipient is selected annually by a committee led by William R. “Billy” Blanchard, director, JBA Capital, LLC, and presented during the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum.

“Dan has preserved and enhanced one of the nation’s most powerful corporate cultures in his company, exemplified by the decision to remain closed on Sunday,” said Billy Blanchard. “It is my honor to present him the 2017 Blanchard Award for Outstanding Stewardship and Ethics in Business.”

Under Cathy’s leadership, Chick-fil-A has experienced tremendous growth, not just in numbers of restaurants and sales, but also geographically, with the opening of restaurants in Los Angeles, downtown Chicago, and Manhattan.

In addition to his focus on growth, Cathy is also a key figure in championing digital expansion through the development of the restaurant’s mobile app, which held a notable reign as the most downloaded app on iTunes with more than 4 million downloads in its first three days.

Established in 2009, The Blanchard Award for Outstanding Stewardship and Ethics in Business recognizes outstanding stewards of business ethics and corporate responsibility for success in these areas.

The award’s symbol, and Georgia state tree, the live oak, is a perennial and universal symbol of rectitude.

Past recipients include:

James H. Blanchard, 2009

B. Franklin Skinner, 2010

Ray C. Anderson, 2011

William B. Turner, 2012

Robert S. Jepson Jr., 2013

Thomas Go. Cousins, 2014

Daniel P. Amos, 2015

Henry "Hank" Huckaby, 2016

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.