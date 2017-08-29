1 injured in 12th Street West Point shooting

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) – West Point police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a West Point Housing Authority apartment complex on the 1200 block of 12th Street behind building 207 A at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say one man suffered a gunshot wound and has been life-flighted to a local hospital for what police are calling non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be gang related and no arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the West Point Police Department at 706-645-3551 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.