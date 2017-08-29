West Point police investigate 12th Street shooting

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) – West Point police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a West Point Housing Authority complex on 12th Street behind building 207 A at around 3:15 this afternoon.

Police say one man suffered a gunshot wound and has been life-flighted to the hospital for police are calling non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be gang related and no arrests have been made in this case.

This is a developing story; check back for more details.

