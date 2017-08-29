Jury deliberating in trial of former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy

The fate of former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy is now left in the hands of a 12 member jury.

Thomas Pierson faces 12 charges for being accused sexual misconduct by a female during a traffic stop and stalking by two others.

After hearing closing arguments, the jury began deliberating around 2:45 p.m. ET.

Attorneys spent the morning presenting closing arguments, their last attempt at arguing the case.

Defense spending the allotted time discrediting the victim and arguing that the alleged sexual act was consensual.

“Having sex on the job is a violation of Sheriff’s office policy, but it is not necessarily a violation of the law. That is a big distinction to make here,” said Defense attorney, Bernard Brody during his closing.

Assistant District attorney, Sheneka Jones saying consent is not a defense or even an excuse. Prosecutors say Pierson used his role of authority as an officer to intimidate women and force sexual acts.

“Absolute power says you have a young girl, she looks good, she’s talking to you, and you don’t want it to end. Absolute power says it doesn’t end,” said Jones.

Brody says this trial is all about credibility, posing the question to the jury, “Who do you believe?”

The fate of former Harris County Sheriff’s left to the jury, he can face a possibility of life in prison if found guilty of the aggravated sodomy charge.

FULL LIST OF CHARGES:

Aggravated sodomy

Two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody

Sexual battery

False imprisonment

Tampering with evidence

Four counts of violation of oath by a public officer

Two counts of stalking

