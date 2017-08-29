EXCLUSIVE: Columbus City Council alleges Tyler Technologies not following contract

A Columbus City council work session meeting Tuesday leads to heated exchanges between council members and representatives from the Board of Tax Assessors.

For the first time since new notices were sent to taxpayers, multiple representatives from Tyler Technologies packed inside council chambers explaining how parcels were evaluated.

One member saying “aerial imagery” was used to take pictures from above, another explaining a process used similarly to Google Maps.

Some Columbus city council members are claiming Tyler Technologies is not following the contract that was signed in 2014 with the city.

“The contract calls for public meetings and no public meetings have been held since 2014,” says Councilor Gary Allen.

‘You appear to be correct I don’t know if public meetings have been held or not,’ says Attorney for Board of Tax Assessors Randy Lomax.

“I don’t appear to be correct I am correct because no public meetings have been held,” says Allen.

According to page 36 section, 5 of the 72-page contract Tyler Properties and the city agreed on.

"Tyler project personnel will be available for presentations to the public, community leaders, local social/business organizations, senior citizens groups, and for appearances on radio and TV talk shows. The Chief Appraiser will join Tyler personnel in such presentations, which are typically followed by the question and answer periods."

“We have never had something fall apart like this– it’s the most frustrating thing I’ve ever had to deal with,” Allen tells Lomax.

‘You are wanting to chastise me for going above and beyond what I am supposed to do,” says Lomax.

News Leader 9's Parker Branton asked to speak with a representative from Tyler Technologies following the meeting and personnel told him, “We haven’t been given the authorization to leave a comment.”

“Nobody can explain to this council why certain parts of this contract have not been complied with- you’re their attorney and you can’t even explain it,” Allen says to Lomax.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson is requesting the property tax representatives compile all of the times they have met in a public setting and present their findings to council.

