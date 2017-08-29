AU student hit by car on Duncan Drive Tuesday afternoon - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

AU student hit by car on Duncan Drive Tuesday afternoon

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police say they responded to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian just before 12:30 p.m. CT Tuesday.

An 18-year-old Auburn University student was struck by a 2013 Honda Accord being driven by a 69-year-old Auburn man on Duncan Drive, near Bibb Graves Drive.

The 19-year-old was treated at the scene and was later transported to the East Alabama Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did say, the 19-year-old was on a skateboard in the roadway when the accident happened.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

