AU student hit by car on Duncan Drive Tuesday afternoon

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police say they responded to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian just before 12:30 p.m. CT Tuesday.

An 18-year-old Auburn University student was struck by a 2013 Honda Accord being driven by a 69-year-old Auburn man on Duncan Drive, near Bibb Graves Drive.

The 19-year-old was treated at the scene and was later transported to the East Alabama Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did say, the 19-year-old was on a skateboard in the roadway when the accident happened.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

