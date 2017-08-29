AU student hit by car on Duncan Drive Tuesday afternoon

Chick-fil-A Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Cathy received the 9th Annual Blanchard Award for Outstanding Stewardship and Ethics in Business Monday night at the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum.More >>
Columbus State University's enrollment grows larger each year.More >>
A Columbus City council work session meeting today leads to heated exchanges between council members and representatives from the Board of Tax Assessors.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has authorized the Georgia National Guard to assist in Harvey relief efforts.More >>
The fate of former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy is now left in the hands of a 12 member jury.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
A Houston police officer drowned in flood waters over the weekend, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
WAFB’s Kiran Chawla and Rick Portier are embedded with the group “Cajun Navy 2016.” The same group helped rescue numerous people during the August 2016 flood in south Louisiana. They are now helping to rescue people in metro Houston, Texas. Follow Kiran Chawla on Facebook for more remarkable live videos of rescue efforts. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
A Waco woman is among thousands of passengers on Carnival Cruise ships that are stranded and unable to return to Galveston because of Harvey.More >>
