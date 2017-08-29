MCSD Superintendent, chairwoman respond to call for misconduct investigation

Four members of the Muscogee County Board of Education have written and signed a request for action to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and several judges in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.More >>
219 Food and Spirits will host Harris Helps Houston to support Texas residents impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Muscogee County School District Superintendent David Lewis and school board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green, responding after four board members called on top state officials and local judges to investigate possible misconduct within the school district.More >>
The call to act and help victims of Hurricane Harvey is prompting even more volunteers in our area to gather supplies and take them to storm-ravaged communities in Texas and Louisiana.More >>
The University of Alabama’s Athletic Director, Greg Byrne visited Columbus Tuesday night to get fans excited for the start of the 2017 football season.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.More >>
Deputies said a woman was headed home with her 11-year-old son when he called 911 about her erratic driving.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to make its Louisiana landfall early Wednesday morning. LSU-Baton Rouge, NSU and public schools in Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine parishes are closed that day. So are state offices in 28 parishes.More >>
