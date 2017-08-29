MCSD Superintendent, chairwoman respond to call for misconduct investigation

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County School District Superintendent David Lewis and school board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green, responding after four board members called on top state officials and local judges to investigate possible misconduct within the school district.

The request was signed in a letter Monday by board members Mark Cantrell, Vanessa Jackson, Frank Myers, and John Thomas in reference to a school bus accident in August 2016 where the driver of that bus died and several other students were injured.

The letter also referenced an incident at the AIM Center on Sept. 12, 2016, where a student, Montravious Thomas, was allegedly body slammed. As a result of this incident, Thomas' leg was amputated.

Board chairwoman, Pat Hugley Green, responded to the letter stating:

"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to each of these students who have experienced injuries as well as to their families and to the Newman family. I am confident that the MCSD Administration has cooperated with both police investigations, one of which the police closed months ago. Both incidents are also the subject of pending or threatened civil suits. The four individual board members who signed that "Request for Action” does not speak for the Board of Education or the Muscogee County School District. Per the Bus Accident investigation released by, Mr. Myers did not appear to be cooperative with the Columbus police officer investigating the accident. It is disheartening to think that any board member or citizen might seek to use the personal tragedies of these families for a political agenda."

Superintendent David Lewis also responded saying:

"A similar request for an investigation was submitted by Mr. Myers and Mr. Thomas last December. The GBI declined to open an investigation, noting that investigations into both matters referenced in Mr. Myers’ December request were already being conducted by the Columbus Police Department. To date, no final report has been issued by the police on the Montravious Thomas matter, but I have full confidence in Chief Boren and the CPD to do their due diligence in reviewing the facts related to that very serious injury. The police investigation of the Bus 591 accident was completed months ago and portions of its investigative files have been reported in the paper. The police determined there was no evidence of wrongdoing or a cover-up as alleged by Mr. Myers and Mr. Thomas. The police report also indicated that Mr. Myers and Mr. Thomas, who made the same request for an investigation back in December 2016, would not provide any information to the investigating officer from the police department who tried to interview them back in January. The police also determined Mr. Myers prepared an affidavit for a retired bus driver to sign. The Police report indicated that the former employee did not have any direct knowledge related to the bus in question and refused to sign the affidavit Mr. Myers prepared. According to the police report, the retired driver said he felt Mr. Myers was on a "witch hunt."

