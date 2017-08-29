MCSD Superintendent, chairwoman respond to call for state investigation

Muscogee County School District Superintendent David Lewis and school board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green, responding after four board members called on top state officials and local judges to investigate possible misconduct within the school district.More >>
A Columbus City council work session meeting today leads to heated exchanges between council members and representatives from the Board of Tax Assessors.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has authorized the Georgia National Guard to assist in Harvey relief efforts.More >>
The fate of former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy is now left in the hands of a 12 member jury.More >>
A prisoner who walked away from a work release program is back in custody in Troup County.More >>
Not many people can experienced the week Larissa McCorkle has had. Her youngest daughter, 25 year old LaChandra Ciera McCorkle died Saturday afternoon in a collision with a marked Charlotte Mecklenburg Police vehicle.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.More >>
A mom has been charged after her 12-year-old daughter was found with a tattoo at her elementary school.More >>
Dozens of people called 911 in panic watching a woman drive all over the roadway and in the median on I-75 South near Springboro on Aug. 19.More >>
The Seattle Times apologized on social media Monday after misidentifying the state of Mississippi as Alabama on a Hurricane Harvey tracking map.More >>
Charges have been filed against an Arkansas couple accused of committing sexual acts in public places and recording them in Jonesboro.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.More >>
21-year-old Nicholas Coats was arrested for murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten. 19-year-old Lidarius Dixon turned himself in at JPD Headquarters. He has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.More >>
A close family friend allegedly abducted the girl, strangled her and threw her off a bridge.More >>
