MCSD Superintendent, chairwoman respond to call for state investigation

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County School District Superintendent David Lewis and school board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green, responding after four board members called on top state officials and local judges to investigate possible misconduct within the school district.

The request was signed in a letter Monday by board members Mark Cantrell, Vanessa Jackson, Frank Myers, and John Thomas in reference to a school bus accident in August 2016 where the driver of that bus died and several other students were injured.

Board chairwoman, Pat Hugley Green, released a statement saying:

The four individual board members who signed that "Request for Action” does not speak for the Board of Education or the Muscogee County School District. Per the Bus Accident investigation released by, Mr. Myers did not appear to be cooperative with the Columbus police officer investigating the accident. It is disheartening to think that any board member or citizen might seek to use the personal tragedies of these families for a political agenda.

Superintendent David Lewis also responded saying:

The police determined there was no evidence of wrongdoing or a cover-up as alleged by Mr. Myers and Mr. Thomas. The police report also indicated that Mr. Myers and Mr. Thomas, who made the same request for an investigation back in December 2016, would not provide any information to the investigating officer from the police department who tried to interview them back in January. The police also determined Mr. Myers prepared an affidavit for a retired bus driver to sign. The Police report indicated that the former employee did not have any direct knowledge related to the bus in question and refused to sign the affidavit Mr. Myers prepared. According to the police report, the retired driver said he felt Mr. Myers was on a "witch hunt."

